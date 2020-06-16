April 19, 1963-June 6, 2020



Richard Derryl Colquitt, Jr. passed away June 6, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL to Richard and Sherry Colquitt, he spent the majority of his life in Las Vegas, graduating from Ed. W. Clark High School.



Richard never met a stranger, as evidenced by the legion of friends he carried with him through his life. We will miss forever his bright smile, his engaging personality, and his generous spirit.



Richard is survived by his parents, Richard and Sherry; his sons Jon (Tiffany) and Ryne (Kirsti); and his brothers Randal (Jill) and Ron (Natalie). We will miss him always.



1 Thessalonians 5:9-11 "For God has not destined us for wrath, but to obtain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us so that whether we are awake or asleep we might live with him. Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing."



Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store