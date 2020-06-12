RICHARD DESROSIERS Richard DesRosiers was born April 26, 1929 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He was just 22 days shy of his next birthday "91"! On 4/4/20 he lost only "one battle" in his life to his dementia. That very disease that took a toll on him and an entire family and the closest of friends. He married in 1953 after serving in the Army from 1946-1949 he received a Victory Medal of honor and an Occupational medal as a Master Sergeant. He and his wife, Eva moved to California from the East Coast hoping to provide a good life for a family. He got a good job at McDonnell Douglas aircraft. He worked a career of 37 years there in Torrance CA. Their Son Richard Jr was born in 1955 and 5 years later they adopted a daughter! Raising two kids, working staggered shifts, to try not to pay too much in childcare. He worked days and Mom worked nights. They hardly saw each other for many years unless they were doing yard work on the weekends together, throwing us a Birthday party or throwing a BBQ for everyone in the neighborhood! He just loved Lake Tahoe on our getaways in summer. In 1991, they retired to Las Vegas NV. For 20 years more, they traveled and visited the places they loved. Branson MS, Hawaii many visits! Family back east and oh those Cruises... the favorite was to Alaska! He is survived by his adopted daughter, Paulette Meader and is grandchildren Matthew and Jessica. His Sister in law and his nephews and their families. We are a small but proud family and we will all miss him so very much. Salute us. Graveside services will be noon-12:30 Sat., June 14 at Palm Northwest, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131.