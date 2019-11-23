Home

Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
438 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89011
702-568-1747
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Molly's
4970 S Fort Apache
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
RICHARD DICK TALLON


1939 - 2019
RICHARD DICK TALLON Obituary
RICHARD "DICK" TALLON Richard "Dick" Tallon passed away at his home on November 20, 2019. Dick was born October 26, 1939 in Mobile, Alabama to parents Richard Oliver Tallon and Violet Boone Tallon. Dick moved to Salt Lake City as a young child and attended South High School. He loved attending the reunions and still had many friendships from his school years. Dick served in the army where he participated in the traveling choir and newspaper. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1965 where he was proud to work for Sheriff Ralph Lamb. We went on to work for Griffin Investigations, Nevada State Parole and Probation and eventually worked for the Nevada District Attorney's office as an Investigator where he retired in 2005. Dick was happily married to the love of his life Linda Briggs Tallon. They have two children, Rich Tallon and his wife Karen, Lisa Tallon Crossley and her husband Jeff, and 5 grandchildren Gavin, Richie, Elle, Benjamin and Alexandra. When you were Dick's friend you were a friend for life. He loved traveling, scuba diving, boating, fishing, and photography but above all he was a master storyteller. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2-6 p.m., at Molly's 4970 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas, NV. Please join for more stories at Molly's where we will be having a wake in the tradition of his Irish heritage.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
