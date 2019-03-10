|
|
RICHARD EDDARDS Richard Eddards 81 years old, passed away February 25 2019. Dick was born in Toole, UT, and spent most of his life in Nevada. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was in gaming until his retirement as casino manager at the El Capitan Hotel in Hawthorn. Dick was known as kind, generous, loving and loyal and will be missed every day. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Bill Eddards; his sister, Joyce Spencer and brother, Dave Eddards. Dick is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Leslie Ford; grandchildren, Daniel Ford, Sarah and Zachary Kovacs; his close friends, Robbie Johnson and Ron Avery; and many others too numerous to mention. No services are scheduled.