RICHARD F. WELCH He was born September 24, 1937 in Madison, SD (the place he remembered as the coldest spot on earth.) After graduating from the University of South Dakota with a teaching degree, Richard moved to Las Vegas. "Rube," as he was affectionately known, began teaching at Fremont JHS, moved on to Garside JHS, and finally spent most of his 30-year career teaching history at Western High School. Rube thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of the coaching staffs at Western, where he made lifetime friendships while coaching basketball, football, track, and golf. It is no wonder many of his friends and former students referred to him simply as "Coach." He was introduced to U.S. country and world travel by his long-time companion and love of his life, Melinda L'Elliott. During his lifetime, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and rooting for his beloved Yankees and Melinda's Cubs. After retiring, he continued to spend time fishing and golfing with his friends, along with studying and often winning at Fantasy Football. After a year-long illness, which baffled the local medical community, Rube passed through the Pearly Gates on October 16, 2019 to renew friendships with many of his friends and relatives who have gone before him. Funeral arrangements are private, but a celebration of life will be held on November 3, 2019. Light hors d'oeuvres and toasts to a life well lived will begin at 2:00 pm at the Rat Pack Grill at Las Vegas National Golf Course.