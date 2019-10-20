Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Rat Pack Grill at Las Vegas National Golf Course
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD F. WELCH


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD F. WELCH Obituary
RICHARD F. WELCH He was born September 24, 1937 in Madison, SD (the place he remembered as the coldest spot on earth.) After graduating from the University of South Dakota with a teaching degree, Richard moved to Las Vegas. "Rube," as he was affectionately known, began teaching at Fremont JHS, moved on to Garside JHS, and finally spent most of his 30-year career teaching history at Western High School. Rube thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of the coaching staffs at Western, where he made lifetime friendships while coaching basketball, football, track, and golf. It is no wonder many of his friends and former students referred to him simply as "Coach." He was introduced to U.S. country and world travel by his long-time companion and love of his life, Melinda L'Elliott. During his lifetime, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and rooting for his beloved Yankees and Melinda's Cubs. After retiring, he continued to spend time fishing and golfing with his friends, along with studying and often winning at Fantasy Football. After a year-long illness, which baffled the local medical community, Rube passed through the Pearly Gates on October 16, 2019 to renew friendships with many of his friends and relatives who have gone before him. Funeral arrangements are private, but a celebration of life will be held on November 3, 2019. Light hors d'oeuvres and toasts to a life well lived will begin at 2:00 pm at the Rat Pack Grill at Las Vegas National Golf Course.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.