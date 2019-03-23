DR. RICHARD FEATHERSTONE On March 10, 2019, Dr. Richard Featherstone, age 73, passed away surrounded by family. Born on May 28, 1945 in Utah to Dean and Catherine (Wymer) Featherstone, Richard was the third of four children. Dr. Featherstone attended University of Utah, and went on to receive his DDS from University of California, San Francisco, where he met and married Emily Carlsruh. After graduating from the University of California in 1972, he served in the Navy as a practicing dentist in Guam. In 1974, he moved with his wife and two daughters to Utah and opened a practice with other dentist friends in Salt Lake City, where he continued to run a successful dental practice for 27 years. After a semi retirement, Dr. Featherstone moved to Henderson, Nevada and opened a new practice. While in Nevada, Dr. Featherstone continued his education and focused on cosmetic dentistry and implant surgery. He was an acclaimed dentist with an artistic and meticulous eye. Rich loved the outdoors and devoted much of his spare time to serving in the Boy Scouts in Utah and Nevada. Skiing, fishing, hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, tennis, and water sports were among his favorite activities, and he enjoyed doing these activities with family and friends. Rich loved to have new experiences and adventures, and lived by the Yvon Chouinard quote: "It's not an adventure until something goes wrong." These are the cherished memories his family will miss the most. Richard is survived by his 4 children: Jill, Mara, Adam, and Ethan; 18 grandchildren; Sister Marie Hill, Brother Zen Featherstone, and fiancee Anita Bovee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Emily (Carlsruh) Featherstone, who passed away in 2014; his sister Nancy Gunn, who passed away in 2010; and his son, Joel Featherstone, who passed away in October 2018. A memorial service for Dr. Featherstone will be held at Springs Preserve, Garden Room, 333 South Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 24. Condolences can be sent to the Springs Preserve, Main Gate, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89107. Read More Listen to Obituary