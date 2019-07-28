Home

RICHARD FREDRICKSON Richard Howard Fredrickson, 82, of Las Vegas, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in Duluth, MN and resided in Las Vegas for almost 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a creative soul who loved singing, performing, and photography. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Gayle Fredrickson. He is survived by two sons, Paul and Erik Fredrickson; two daughters, Samantha Fredrickson and Suzanne Livingston; as well as five grandchildren; and one great-grand-child.
