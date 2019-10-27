|
RICHARD GALLIVAN Richard "Dick" Gallivan, 86, passed away October 9, 2019 at Summerlin Hospital. Dick was born in Buffalo, N.Y., October 12, 1932, the only child of Richard and Rose Gallivan. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952, and trained as an aircraft repair technician in early years of the jet age. Soon after being honorably discharged in 1956, he was hired as mechanic for United Airlines, and spent the next 35 years in the maintenance hangars of Los Angeles International Airport. In 1992, he moved to Las Vegas to spend his golden years playing golf and video poker. After a short while of living in Las Vegas, he found his true love. In 1994, he met the love of his life, Brenda. They married in 1997 and enjoyed 22 wonderful years together. His son Richard "Ricky" Gallivan III, preceded him in death in 2015. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Gallivan; and his step-son, Jason Hall. A special thanks to the staff at Summerlin Hospital for being their caring and compassionate care during this difficult time. A celebration of Dicks's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Until then, crack open a cold Miller Lite and cheer on the Buffalo Bills.