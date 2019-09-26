|
RICHARD GRANT HYTE Oct. 7, 1944 Sept. 20, 2019 Richard G. (Dick) Hyte, 74, passed away following a battle with cancer on Sept. 20, 2019. Richard was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in Salt Lake City to Peter E. and Helen Phibbs Hyte. Richard served in the Army Reserve and Air National Guard. He served an LDS mission to Scotland from 1964-66. He married Laraine Wakefield on Aug. 22, 1968, in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1969 with a degree in Accounting. Richard and Laraine moved to Las Vegas in 1973, where Richard began work with the Summa Corporation. A CPA, in addition to employment with various accounting firms, Richard also was a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 1983-85. Richard was subsequently an executive with Nevada Power Company, and he finished his career at the Las Vegas Valley Water District, from which he retired in 2013. Following retirement, Richard and his wife Laraine served an LDS Mission to Nauvoo, IL. Known for his work ethic and cheerful nature, he was a natural leader and enjoyed helping others. He loved camping and fishing with his children, and his favorite church calling was as a bishop. Richard is survived by his wife Laraine, children Alisa Ashby (Darin), Holly, Heather, Heidi Sonnenberg (Mike), Michael (Jessie), and David (MaryAnn). He was preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne and brother Lawrence. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, and by his brothers Ronald, Steven, his twin brother Robert, and his sister Lisa. A viewing will be held at Palm Mortuary at 7600 S. Eastern Ave. from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the LDS chapel located at 2275 E. Tropicana Ave. The funeral will be preceded by a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will also be a celebration of life on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 3401 South Highland Drive in SLC, UT. On Wednesday Oct. 2, there will be a visitation at Wasatch Lawn at 11 a.m., followed by graveside service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the LDS Church Missionary Fund.