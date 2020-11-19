RICHARD GUY STEPP SR. Richard Guy Stepp Sr., a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on November 12, 2020. Richard was born in New Kensington Pennsylvania on February 14, 1946 to William and Coralie Stepp. Richard was the youngest of 6 siblings. Predeceased by his parents William Stepp Sr and Coralie Collier Stepp, and His siblings Hazel Stepp Hildebrand, William Stepp Jr (Buck), Vellata Stepp Vuchinich, Alfred J Stepp (Pete), and Alice Stepp. Survived by his wife, 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. On August 4, 1967 Richard married the love of his life, Janet (Weymouth) Stepp. They were married for 53 years. They have 4 children; Glenn (Kristie) Stepp, Robert (Becki) Stepp, Richard Jr. (Jarren) Stepp, and Tina Beach. They have 6 grandchildren; Laryssa (TJ) Butler, Sierra Stepp, Alexa Stepp-Mitchell, Jared Stepp, Shannon (Tory) Lewis, and Katie (Chris) Flores. They are also blessed with 8 great grandchildren; Dylan, Abigail, Ryan, Mason, Liam, Jordyn, Roman, and Jenevieve. Richard proudly served his country for 26 years in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. After retiring from the Air Force in 1991, they decided to stay in Las Vegas and work in the security industry finally retiring for good in 2012. Richard was a Christian man who treasured his family until the end. He was a loving husband, a caring father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed dearly by all. In coordination with Davis Funeral Home, the funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of the Lakes, located at 9125 West Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117, on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10:30. If sending flowers, please have them delivered to First Baptist Church of the Lakes by Friday November 27, 2020. Richard will be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, located in Boulder City NV.