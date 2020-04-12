|
|
Richard Henry Parsons, 87, passed Mar. 29, 2020. Born Mar. 10, 1933, in Whitman, MA, Richard grew up in the small town of Rockland, MA. After serving honorably as a Marine in the Korean War, he headed to Los Angeles. There he began his long-term employment at UPS and one day heard a sing-song voice over the switchboard. The owner of that voice would become his adored wife of 60 years, Chrissy. Later he moved to Las Vegas and worked at Republic Services as the well-respected leader of a crew until his retirement. Richard was an avid sports fan, often playing golf with his sister Bev, and sharing fond memories of his big brother Art taking him to Red Sox games to see Ted Williams, and of taking his son, Sean, to watch football games. He had a passion for movies, reading, and history. Richard was a loving man with a dry, Irish wit and a kind smile. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; father, Arthur; and siblings, Mae, Arthur, Fran, and Bob. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Christine; son, Sean; and siblings, Virginia, Alice, and Beverly; as well as his extended family and friends. Services will be private.