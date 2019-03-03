Richard J. Castricone, 83, of Las Vegas passed away, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born May 18, 1935 in Providence, Rhode Island. Richard and Gloria were married in Providence, then moved to Las Vegas in 1961, where they became members of Our Lady of Las Vegas Church. Richard was a life-time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9102. He was a Korean War Veteran. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball, painting, golfing, and watching the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots with his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria and daughters: Dr. Elena Castricone of LV, Susan Pruitt (Mike) of North Pole, AK, and Donna Castricone of LV, Carola Unger (Douglas) and two grandchildren, Mary Taylor (Christopher) of Palmer, AK and Shaun Pruitt of North Pole, AK. He is also survived by his brother Donald Castricone (Joan), daughter Donna, niece, Natalia and many cousins. Viewing will be held at Palm Cheyenne on March 6 from 3-6 p.m. Read More Listen to Obituary