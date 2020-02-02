Home

Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
204 S. Boulder Hwy.
Henderson, NV
RICHARD J. FARKAS


1955 - 2020
RICHARD J. FARKAS Obituary
RICHARD J. FARKAS Richard Joseph Farkas,was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania on February 14, 1955 and passed away on January 22, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. He married Shirley Ann Moore in 1977. He was employed as a mechanic in the airline industry for 42 years. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, enjoying hang gliding, wind surfing, downhill skiing, archery, and RC plane flying. He was also an accomplished musician, playing guitar and keyboard. Richard is predeceased by his father Francis Farkas. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Farkas; mother, Sara Farkas; brother, Frank Farkas and wife Kay; niece, Savannah Farkas; and his two children of whom he was very proud, son Jason Farkas and wife Ashly (Ventura, CA), and daughter Andrea Farkas (Dalton, GA). He is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law and their spouses and children and 1 brother-in-law and his family. Richard will be honored and remembered in a mass on February 11 at 10:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 204 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at 11:00 am.
