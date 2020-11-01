1/
RICHARD J. VEST
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD J VEST Richard J Vest, age 57, God called him home Oct. 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1963 in Anaheim, CA. He was a Clark County resident. Richard retired from CCSD, then worked security for Towbin Dodge and as a Porter for the Mirage Casino and McCarran Airport. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Dickey, granddaughter Emma Jean Vest, uncle and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother Margaret Dickey, wife Gloria, children Anthony, Allyssa, Ronald, Jonathan and four grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Memorial services and reception will be from 11 am- 1 pm, Sat. Nov. 7, at La Paloma Funeral Home, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas NV. Richard's family invites you to embrace your loved ones while they are alive and remember the good in Richard. Virtual Services will be provided, information to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
La Paloma Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by La Paloma Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
I will miss Richards smile and sense of humor. Such a sweet loving man! I will miss you always.
MARILYN LUCE
Family
November 1, 2020
I will miss you every day there won’t be a day week month anytime I won’t think of you I love you until we met again love you hunny
Gloria vest
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved