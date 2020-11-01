RICHARD J VEST Richard J Vest, age 57, God called him home Oct. 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1963 in Anaheim, CA. He was a Clark County resident. Richard retired from CCSD, then worked security for Towbin Dodge and as a Porter for the Mirage Casino and McCarran Airport. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Dickey, granddaughter Emma Jean Vest, uncle and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother Margaret Dickey, wife Gloria, children Anthony, Allyssa, Ronald, Jonathan and four grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Memorial services and reception will be from 11 am- 1 pm, Sat. Nov. 7, at La Paloma Funeral Home, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas NV. Richard's family invites you to embrace your loved ones while they are alive and remember the good in Richard. Virtual Services will be provided, information to follow.