Richard John Galecki passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. He was 89 years old.
Mr. Galecki was born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 28, 1930. He was the son of the late Leon and Cecelia Galecki. He was the husband of Irene Galecki who passed away in Las Vegas in 2003. He and Mrs. Galecki were married for over 52 years.
Mr. Galecki is survived by his son, Richard M. Galecki and wife Eileen Galecki of Warrenton, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard L. Galecki and wife Fawn Desiree Galecki of Las Vegas, NV; and Natasha Rasnick and husband Kenneth Rasnick, of Bealeton, VA. Also surviving Mr. Galecki are his seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Galecki retired from SKF Industries before moving to Las Vegas from Philadelphia in 1994. He was an accomplished musician, playing percussion in various bands for 48 years.
Mr. Galecki was cremated with interment provided by Palm Memorial Park Northwest. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 1 PM, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 89128,