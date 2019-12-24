|
|
RICHARD L. BAYNE Richard L. Bayne, retired USAF SSGT and longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Dec. 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tina, He is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years; his daughters Bunny Henderson & Joetta Cramer; grandchildren Meaghan Wiles, Daniel Henderson, Jessica Oster, Dezerae Staley & Kandice Staley; great grandchildren Brooklyn Henderson, Cooper Henderson, & Donald Wiles, sisters Pat Harris & Mary Cafin; brothers Joe Ed Bayne & Randy Bayne; and several nieces and nephews. He proudly served 26+ years in the US Air Force. He also retired from the US Postal Service. He was respected by many that knew and/or loved him. He was a quiet humble man. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers his family request donations be sent to or . Services will be held on December 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM at Boulder City Veterans Cemetery.