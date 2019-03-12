Richard L. Harp, of Las Vegas, passed away March 7. Richard was born October 9 1945. He earned his B.A. in English from the University of Kansas, his M.A. in English from Boston College and his Ph.D in English from the University of Kansas. A Professor of English at UNLV, Richard taught and published on writers of the English Renaissance including Shakespeare, Jonson, Milton, Donne, and Herbert. He was co-founding editor of the Ben Jonson Journal and served two terms as Chair of the UNLV Department of English. Richard loved teaching literature and was an inspiration to his students.



A native of Lawrence KS, Richard was a lifelong fan of the University of Kansas Jayhawks and showed the same enthusiasm for the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. He played multiple sports and most excelled at tennis.



He was preceded in death by his father, Richard F. Harp, his mother, Martha Sue Layne Harp, his infant daughter Sarah, and his infant grandson Jacob. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children Rebecca, Matthew (Stacy), Adam, Mary and Andrew and his grandchildren Lucas, Ella, Lainey and Colton. He will be profoundly missed by his wife, children, friends, colleagues and students.



The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to the caring and expert doctors, nurses, and staff at the Comprehensive Cancer Clinics of Nevada and St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the UNLV Foundation - Department of English or to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.