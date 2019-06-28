Home

Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Boulder City, NV
RICHARD LAROCQUE


1928 - 2019
RICHARD LAROCQUE Richard E. LaRocque, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at his home in Henderson, June 14, 2019 at the age of 90. His wife, of 69 years, Rosemary, was by his side. Richard was born October 3, 1928 in Estevan, Saskatchewan to Alphonse LaRocque and Josephine La-Janire. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 18 and retired after 20 years of service. He then began his second career as a Traffic Controller for Flying Tigers at the San Francisco International Airport. After 20 years Richard retired, and he and Rosemary moved to Henderson, in 1992. Richard loved spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, going to the beach, attending S.F. Giants games and horse races. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard; his two brothers; and his four sisters. Richard is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his three daughters, Cynthia (David Gore), Yvette, and Annette; his three granddaughters, LuAnne, Jennifer, and Jinnelle; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary. Services will be at 12:40 p.m. Tue., July 2, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
