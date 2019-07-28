|
RICHARD LEE SCHMIDT June 19, 1939 - July 20, 2019 On Saturday, July 20, Richard Lee Schmidt, our dear brother, caring partner, beloved father and treasured friend, passed away at the age of 80. We miss you in ways that even words can't understand. Richard was born June 19, 1939, in a small Kansas town called Gorham. His father was in the U.S. Army, and moved a lot, so his mother kept the home fires burning for Richard, his sister Virginia, and brother Larry. At age 12, they moved to Aztec, NM where Richard attended junior and high school. Eager to start his working career, he left high school to join the oil and gas drilling industry around Farmington, NM. Later in life, he completed high school and obtained his GED. He married, and had two children: Michael and Troy. As Richard rose in the oil industry to an offshore drilling supervisor, he traveled all over the world, and was assigned to some of the most dangerous waters on the planet like the North Sea. He loved the challenge, and was very good at what he did. Once he was assigned to a 30-day stint in Lagos, Nigeria. After two weeks, he told his boss to send him back to the drill rig; otherwise, he was going to find another job! However, he suffered some rough waters in his personal life, including the loss of his youngest son which remained a tragedy to him until the day he died. His beloved wife, Kazan, passed away ten years ago. In later years, he settled down in Las Vegas and became interested in caregiving as a career. He was a compassionate and devoted caregiver to his "little angel," as he called her, Karen Mack - for twenty years. Karen says she has lost her best friend and her protector. He was brave, honest and caring, always a fan of the underdog. Despite many health issues, including several heart surgeries, Richard persisted and was always there for those he loved. Richard is survived by his son, Michael Schmidt; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Rick Renick, of Farmington; brother, Larry Schmidt, of Boise; and two nieces and a nephew. If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever. - Alfred Lord Tennyson