Richard Luke Farnam
1972 - 2020
Richard "Luke " Farnam was born on July 24, 1972 in Eureka, California and for most of his life lived in Henderson, Nevada. Luke passed away on March 30, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Marnie Farnam, mother Sharon Farnam, father Richard Headley (Karen), son Ren Scholl and daughter-in-law Shirley Scholl, two grandchildren Randy and Alice, and brothers Scott and Michael Clark. Luke loved to ride his Harley Davidson on the open road with his friends, spend time with his wife, and have play time with his dachshunds, Jimmy and Summer. His love for seeing the country landed him a career driving semi trucks which led him working a great job with Las Vegas Paving. Luke will be greatly missed. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 31, 2020.
