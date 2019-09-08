|
|
RICHARD MCANERN Richard Henry Gordon McAnern, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 30, 2019, at the age of 82. Richard was born in Cambridge, MA, and moved with his family to Texas and to Montana, before settling in Southern California. As soon as he could, he proudly joined the U.S. Air Force and then worked for the Santa Fe railroad, experiences that spurred his love for adventure and seeing the world, whether by ship, train, camper truck or airplane. He eventually traveled to six continents. He made a career in the casino business, working the craps tables at the Frontier Hotel and at The Mirage, where he finished his career. He enjoyed his cabin in Southern Utah, his dogs, his vehicles, and his boats. He spent countless happy days fishing, golfing, playing softball, learning to ski in his 40s, and savoring fine meals. Most of all, he cherished his family, for whom he provided ably and generously. He ever-championed his grandchildren, both of whom share his interests in sports, traveling and the outdoors. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Betty.) He is survived by his daughter, Michelle McAnern Calavita; son-in-law, Marco; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Zellie), 16 and Lucas, 12, of El Cerrito, CA; brother, David McAnern; sister-in-law, Carol McAnern; sisters, Ginger Betts and Miriam Goodspeed; as well as many nieces and nephews, some of whom fondly called him "Uncle Duck." Services will be at 2 p.m. Sun., Oct. 13, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131.