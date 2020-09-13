RICHARD MYERS

RICHARD W. MYERS, ESQ. 1943-2020 Rich Myers was born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After college, graduate school, and law school, he settled in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1970. He practiced law there until his retirement in 2008. His law practice was limited to personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases. During most of these years, he was in partnership with Jim Crockett (now a District Court Judge in Nevada) under the firm name of Crockett and Myers. He was among the small group of lawyers who founded the Nevada Trial Lawyers Association (now known as the Nevada Justice Association) and later served as its president. Rich was also past-president of the Western Trial Lawyers Association. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He also served as chairman of the Nevada Law Foundation. In addition to his law practice, he held leadership positions in numerous local civil groups, including the Nevada Dance Theatre, the Nevada School of the Arts, the Episcopal Church, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Lee Canyon Junior Ski Racing Team. He was named the Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2001 by the Nevada Trial Lawyers Association. In 2009, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Nevada Justice Association. Rich was always active in progressive politics and was an active lobbyist in Carson City, Nevada's capitol. His motto? "The law is never settled until it is right, and the law is never right until it serves the people." Both Richard and his Welsh wife, Carolyne, travelled extensively in Europe, Asia, and Africa. When they retired, they were both drawn to the Pacific Northwest and finally settled on Bainbridge Island in Washington. Richard W. Myers is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyne; four children; and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rich's memory to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, 725 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104, www.lacsn.org/donate
.