Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
RICHARD "DICK" OWEN Richard "Dick" Owen, 84, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. He was born in 1934 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Roger N. and Doris M. Owen. He grew up in Hiram, Ohio and moved to Henderson in 1961. He was a chemical engineer who worked at TIMET and later became an insurance salesman, investment broker and tax accountant who owned his own business. He was a past member of the Henderson Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club, and the Public Trust for the City of Henderson. He was also an active member of the Henderson Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger N. and Doris M. Owen; wife, Lucille F. Owen, and brother, William "Bill" Owen. He is survived by his sister, Sarah "Sal" Duncan; brother, George Owen (Anita); son, Roger N. Owen II (Cathy); daughters, Edy L. Owen and Carol S. Owen-Combs (Marcus); his grandsons, Ricky Pavlikovic (Edy); Kyle and Tyler Harker (Carol); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30th, at the Henderson Presbyterian Church, 601 N. Major Ave., Henderson, NV 89015. Donations may be made to the Henderson Presbyterian Church.
