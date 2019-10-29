|
SMSgt RICHARD PICKREL (U.S. Air Force, Ret.) Richard "Dick" Jay Pickrel, age 86, of North Las Vegas, passed away October 22, 2019. Dick was born January 10, 1933 in Lincoln, Neb. He served in the United States Air Force for 23 1/2 years and was a Senior Master Sergeant. He was a Teamster for 18 years and worked at Area 51. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Pickrel; daughters, Pauline Scaife and Tammy Johnson; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 E. Tonopah Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030.