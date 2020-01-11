|
RICHARD RAY RANDALL Richard Randall passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born August 19, 1936 in Kansas City, KS the youngest of eight children. Life as a child born at the end of the depression was not easy for him. He made his way to California where, at the age of 17, joined the U.S. Marine Corp and spent his service in Korea. After he was discharged he became an ambulance driver. He moved to Nevada in 1969 and went to work for Mercy Ambulance. He then joined the Teamsters Local 631 driving for Las Vegas Ready Mix, worked at the Test Site and then retiring from Nevada Rock & Sand. Retiring gave him more time for his hobby of camping, bass and trout fishing, and traveling. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Sass) and Charles Randall; brothers, Larry, John, H.G. Robert, sisters, Betty Brown and Barbara; and an unnamed infant sister. He is survived by his wife, of 43 years, Barbara; daughter, Amber Christisen; grandson, Shawn Schoegie; great-granddaughters, Madison and Chole of Oregon; stepdaughter, Deborah Weisheim (Scott); and grandsons, Colton and Brock of Las Vegas. Services will be at 1 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1111 Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89107. Donations may be made to the Assistance League of Las Vegas or the .