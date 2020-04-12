|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Richard Salvatore Soranno, age 18, our beloved son, grandson, nephew and cousin, passed away in the hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Richard was born on November 18, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Richard Steven Soranno and Kathryn (Crawford) Gentile. He fought battles with depression and drug addiction, and tragically succumbed to their effects.
Richard was a senior at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and a talented jazz pianist. All who love Richard will always remember his kindness, charisma, terrific personality and his infectious smile. His love of music and amazing talent on the piano brightened the lives of many during his life and will continue to be with us forever.
Richard was a loving son to his mother and stepfather, Kathryn and Dominic Gentile, of Las Vegas; a willing participant in new experiences with his stepbrothers, Adam Gentile, of Nevada, who introduced him to the fun of broomball, Gabriel Gentile, of California, who shared his love of games, Peter Gentile, of California, who fostered his passion for cooking, and Raymond Reilly, of Nevada, who embraced his passion for creativity; a beloved grandson to his maternal grandparents, Shirley Crawford, who encouraged his intelligence since birth, and Richard and Sandy Crawford of Nevada, who showed him the beauty to be found in the sagebrush; and a treasured nephew to Carrie and Robert Jackson of South Dakota, Carl J. and Elizabeth Soranno of New Jersey, Nicholas C. and Rhonda Soranno of New Jersey, and Kristine and Manuel Ybarra of Nevada, who all loved him deeply, appreciated his soul and his talents, and reminded him that family, despite time or distance, is always there.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Steven Soranno, and by his paternal grandparents, Nicholas and Mary Ann (Busichio) Soranno. He adored and was loved by his cousins, Alejandro Ybarra, Alisha Ritz, Elizabeth Soranno, Eric Scott, Isabella Ybarra, Jacqueline Soranno, Juliana Soranno, Kara Scott, Nicole Wladitch and Taryn Crawford; and had very special relationships with each of his many second cousins.
His absence is profound and he will be forever loved and missed by his entire family. Our world is immensely darker without his light.
For those desiring to do so, donations can be made to Center on Addiction, Partnership for Drug-Free Kids at www.drugfree.org, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth at www.nphy.org, or Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas at www.threesquare.org. A Celebration of Life event will be planned in the future.