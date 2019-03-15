Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
RICHARD SHEWCHUK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Service
Following Services
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SHEWCHUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD SHEWCHUK


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD SHEWCHUK Richard G. Shewchuk, 84, a long-time resident of Henderson, passed away March 11, 2019, at St. Rose Siena Hospital. He was born March 24, 1934 in Port Jervis, NY, to Michael Shewchuk and Rose Chase. Richard found his soulmate and partner for life at the age of 40 when he married Sharon K. Adams of Muncie, IN, in 1975. Richard graduated from the Naval Academy in 1956. He went on to serve for three years in the U.S. Air Force. Following the military, he went on to work as a superintendent for General Motors and worked for 27 years. In 1987, Richard and Sharon decided to move to Henderson, where he went to work for Wells Fargo main vault for 19 years. He retired in 2010. Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon; and many life-long friends that will miss him dearly. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sat., March 16, with services following, both at Palm Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now