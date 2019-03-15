RICHARD SHEWCHUK Richard G. Shewchuk, 84, a long-time resident of Henderson, passed away March 11, 2019, at St. Rose Siena Hospital. He was born March 24, 1934 in Port Jervis, NY, to Michael Shewchuk and Rose Chase. Richard found his soulmate and partner for life at the age of 40 when he married Sharon K. Adams of Muncie, IN, in 1975. Richard graduated from the Naval Academy in 1956. He went on to serve for three years in the U.S. Air Force. Following the military, he went on to work as a superintendent for General Motors and worked for 27 years. In 1987, Richard and Sharon decided to move to Henderson, where he went to work for Wells Fargo main vault for 19 years. He retired in 2010. Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon; and many life-long friends that will miss him dearly. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sat., March 16, with services following, both at Palm Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or . Read More Listen to Obituary