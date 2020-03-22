|
RICHARD (BUD) TANGREN Sunday, March 8, 2020, Richard (Bud) Tangren of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away at the age of 89. Bud was born to Lucian and Ethelinda Tangren on June 13, 1930 in Moab, Utah. He was the 7th in a family of 3 daughters and 6 sons. Bud lived in Moab, Utah until he was about 7 years old. His mother then moved Bud and his 3 younger siblings to Provo, Utah. Richard spent his summer picking apples from the orchards to help bring in extra money for his family. He attended school and graduated from Provo High School in 1948. It was here that he met his future wife, JoAnn Roberts. Richard and JoAnn were married on April 29, 1950. Their first child was born while they were living in Provo. They then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where their next 6 children were born and they raised their family. After JoAnn passed away in 1985, Bud married LaKoma Brand. Bud owned and operated Fencing Incorporated until he retired in the late 1980s. He then spent his time traveling and working on his various passions. Bud was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, son Richard, daughter Karen, and grandson William (Billy) Fiscus. He is survived by his second wife LaKoma, daughter Kristen Roberts (Joe), daughter Debra Weidig (Jeff), son John Tangren, daughter Sharon Fiscus (Mark), 17 grandchildren, and several great-grand children. He is also survived by his brothers Karl and Ed. Bud was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various callings, but mostly in the Elders Quorum. One of Bud's greatest dreams and achievements was his ranch 'Tangri-la,' which he built along the Colorado River in Moab, Utah. He spent several years obtaining the property and several more working on his dream. Built on 132 acres, Richard blasted 10 rooms into the sandstone cliffs and built a house into the cliff side with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, a family room, and a 3 bay garage. He also built a large lodge, shooting range, baseball field, tennis courts and a runway so that he could fly his airplane onto his property. Bud lived his last 9 years at Aegis of Las Vegas (a memory care facility), where he spent much of his time singing and making the other residents and staff happy. He was always quick with a joke and a silly song. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. We would like to thank the staff of Aegis and Harmony Hospice for their never-ending patience, friendship and wonderful care of our father. We will forever be grateful.