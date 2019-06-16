Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD TETREAULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD TETREAULT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD TETREAULT Obituary
RICHARD TETREAULT Richard "Dick" Tetreault, 82, husband of Pam Parker, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019. A resident of Prescott, AZ, and formerly Las Vegas, he was born in Los Angeles and graduated from UNLV and Southwestern University Law School. He is survived by his two children and four grandchildren, as well as his brother and sister. He will be sorely missed. Services will be private. Eulogy and tributes are shared at https://www.schaetter.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Highlands Center of Natural History - www.highlandscenter.org.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.