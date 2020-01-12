|
|
RICHARD THOMAS SMITH Richard T. Smith, known to his friends as R.T., was born September 5, 1942 and passed away December 31, 2019. As R.T. wanted it said, in between those times he had a great life. R.T. honorably served his country in the U.S. Military. After leaving military service, R.T. served with the U.S. Government. R.T. has been a long time resident of Las Vegas and owned and operated his own company. R.T. was preceded in death by his wife Lynne. Since the passing of Lynne, R.T. chose to remain in Las Vegas with his many friends. R.T. had a second home in Hayden, ID where he would frequently visit his dear friends Kristina and Jacob Kropf. R.T. was active with the Lynne Ruffin-Smith Charitable Foundation and other charities that assisted veterans. As R.T. always said, "It was a great ride." Services will be at 11:30 Sat. Jan. 18, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV. Following the services, there will be a get together to celebrate R.T.'s life at Ichabod's Lounge, 3300 E. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89121. Please come and celebrate R.T.'s life.