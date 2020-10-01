1/
Richard Wayne Crider
1946 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) Crider. Dick was born on August 31, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky and passed away on September 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Sandy; his daughters Tara and Kerry, brother Dave; grandchildren Haley and Taran, son in-law Ryan, and step-son Ryan.

Dick grew up in Kansas City and later moved to the Phoenix area. He spent his later years in Las Vegas and South Dakota. He was a lover of classic cars, horses, sand buggies, camping, boating and fishing. Dick also had an amazing sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that is still to be determined. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 1, 2020
I love you Daddy ❤
Tara Altizer
Daughter
