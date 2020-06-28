RICHARD WEAR One of the best historians for the automotive industry passed away on June 20, 2020, at the age of 65. Richard (Dicken) Wear lost his battle with cancer at his home in Henderson, with his wife by his side. Although he fought a painful illness, his passing was peaceful. Dicken was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 1, 1954. He was a third-generation automotive engineer, with direct family roots to the manufacture of Brewster automobiles and the introduction of Rolls Royce in America, through his grandfather J.S. Inskip. Due to this family heritage, Dicken's passion throughout his life was auto design, testing, racing, and "all things cars." Throughout his life, he became a member or associate with many organizations to include: MPG, PAPA & AARWBA, IKF, WKA, CIK, SKUSA, SEMA, PAPA, SAE, RROC, IMSA, and others. In 2019, he was one of 3 organizers for the Rt 66 Kingman Street Drags. Dicken lived a very colorful and often embellished life, trying to cram in more adventures than any one person could achieve. For those of you who knew Dicken well, you know that in his world there were no accurate time clocks, and no real calendars, because no matter what he planned, there always seemed to be a new project, car problem, or friend needing help that always came first. So if he told you he would meet you tomorrow, it was likely a week from tomorrow. The only exception is the start of a race, a car auction, or a dinner invitation that included Bananas Foster in Monterey, or Filet Mignon anywhere. Those he was always on time. But even with the unlimited miles he traveled, the deals he concocted, the friends he loved, and business partners he dealt with throughout the years, in the end, he knew where his home was: in Henderson with his wife Sheryl, his daughter Leah, and his dog Ellie. Dicken is also survived by four other adult children living on the east and west coast. Dicken will be missed by so many who have their own memories to cherish. Due to Covid-19 virus concerns, there will be no public memorial service. Later in the year, his family will hold a private ceremony to scatter his ashes in the location most fitting. Please remember him in your own way and have a private ceremony that makes you smile or honor him with a donation to the American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.