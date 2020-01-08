Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Fincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Fincher


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Fincher Obituary
St George, UT - Rita M. Fincher, 94, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born June 1, 1925 in Miami Arizona to Mary E. and John T. Paul. She married James H. (Hal) Fincher on March 4, 1945 in Miami Arizona. After the war, they had three children and ended up in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada was Rita's home until she moved to St George in 2018 to be taken care of by her children. Search metcalfmortuary.com St George UT for full online biography.

Rita is survived in St George by her son Theodore Fincher; in San Marcos CA by granddaughter Tamara Kelley, husband Steven Kelley, and great-granddaughter London; and in Las Vegas by her daughter-in-law Joan Fincher, grandson John Fincher, and granddaughter Kimberly Fincher mother of great-grandchildren Gavin, Owen, and Payton Rose Kimball.

Services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, 7251 West Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV, 89129,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -