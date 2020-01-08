|
|
St George, UT - Rita M. Fincher, 94, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born June 1, 1925 in Miami Arizona to Mary E. and John T. Paul. She married James H. (Hal) Fincher on March 4, 1945 in Miami Arizona. After the war, they had three children and ended up in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada was Rita's home until she moved to St George in 2018 to be taken care of by her children. Search metcalfmortuary.com St George UT for full online biography.
Rita is survived in St George by her son Theodore Fincher; in San Marcos CA by granddaughter Tamara Kelley, husband Steven Kelley, and great-granddaughter London; and in Las Vegas by her daughter-in-law Joan Fincher, grandson John Fincher, and granddaughter Kimberly Fincher mother of great-grandchildren Gavin, Owen, and Payton Rose Kimball.
Services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, 7251 West Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV, 89129,