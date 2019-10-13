Home

Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
RITA M. MARTIN

RITA M. MARTIN Obituary
RITA M MARTIN Rita M Martin, Las Vegas swimming pool Icon, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019, she was 97. Rita was a Las Vegas businesswoman who owned and operated Swim-In Pool Supply Company at 1314 S Main since the spring of 1962. She was well known and respected in the pool industry. Rita retired August 2018. Rita is survived by five daughters and one son; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grand children. She was loved by many and will be missed by all for her dedication and love.
Remember
