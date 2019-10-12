|
|
RITA MARTIN Rita Martin, a longtime resident and local business owner, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 10, 2019. She was 97 years old. She was born October 17, 1922 in New York to parents Geneveffa and Oswaldo Zinicola. She moved to Las Vegas with her family and opened Swim-in pool company in 1962 in downtown Las Vegas. She was a hard working business woman who never missed a day of work until she retired in the summer of 2018. She is proceeded in death by her late husband, Harry Squillante; and son, Leroy Martin. She is survived by her five daughters, Rita Fruits, Bernadine Petruccili, Rosemarie Martin, Mary Ann Gresser and Michele Gossett; son, Thomas Martin; along with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Rita will forever be remembered for her huge heart, loving smile, and generosity to all. The family kindly asks you to please sign the on-line guest book in her memory. - The Rita Martin Family