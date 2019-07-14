RITA RICH Rita Marie Rich, 77, passed away July 7, 2019, after battling a brief illness, her family by her side. She was born July 10, 1941, in Sharon, PA to the late Max and Bernadette Bartosh. Rita graduated from Brookfield High School and received her Nursing degree from Allegheny General School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She was married to John L. Rich, Jr. in 1963 and lived in Pittsburgh, then Singer Island, FL before retiring to Henderson. Rita is survived by her loving husband, of 56 years, John; sister, Patricia May; son, John; daughters, Patricia Rambo and Wendy Fortunato; and six grandchildren, Amanda, Nina, Mia, Megan, Jonathan and Jake. Rita was truly passionate about her family and friends; always providing assistance when needed, even if it was a friendly ear. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and would enjoy time with the family when they gathered on game days. Rita will be remembered for her sparkling smile, sense of humor, and boundless generosity. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to support Project Inclusion, her granddaughter's non-profit organization, which supports individuals with special needs. Please visit www.projectinclusion.org/donate to learn more and make a donation.