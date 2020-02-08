|
|
Rita Yvonne Harper, a long- time resident of the Las Vegas Area, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020. Rita was born December 1, 1939, in Pensacola, Florida.
Rita lost her mother when she was in her teens and was raised by her father, Jesse James. They moved to Henderson, Nevada and she attended Basic High School and that would be where she would meet and later marry Harvey Harper, the man that she dearly loved. They had four fortunate and grateful children, two sons, James and Ronald, and two daughters, Kimberly and Susan. Her role as a mother was her proudest achievement. Rita was a great wife and wonderful mother. She always made sure that her sons were neat and clean, and her daughters sparkled. She introduced them to butter sugar sandwiches and they all ate and loved them. She always made Christmas special and made the best Christmas cookies and fudge. She loved animals and always, hesitantly, let her children keep the abandoned strays that they would find. She taught her children to fight for their dreams. She didn't pick them up every time that they fell down and she taught them to be confident without arrogance. She taught them that the things that were important in life were not just tangible things and to find out where "over yonder" is.
While Rita and Harvey were raising their children, they were avid outdoor and sports enthusiasts. Their love of camping, hunting, fishing and competitive sports took up a lot of their family time. They belonged to the Archery Club and at one time, Rita held the Nevada State Champion title. Harvey was a little jealous and Rita always thought it was funny, but she'd still dance with him in the kitchen. Later on, Rita and Harvey sadly divorced and Rita would go on to finish raising her children that adored her. She became mother and father in a time when that wasn't common. Despite these struggles, she always provided a safe, loving and warm home for her children.
Rita was a grocery checker for various supermarkets throughout the Las Vegas valley. She was a hard worker and loved to be around people. Customers loved her and she made many friends that she treasured. Rita was no stranger to tough times and there were many times that families would not have enough money to pay for their groceries and being the generous woman that she was, she would make up the difference and send them on their way. Rita had so much love, compassion and empathy for others, she would help anyone in need. She touched more hearts than she ever knew. She truly had a heart of gold. Rita also had a great sense of humor. She would have you laughing or leave you finding a smile on your face.
When Rita retired, her health prevented her from doing many of the things that she loved to do but she always kept a positive attitude and never complained about it. She lived in a simple, little, white house with a garden she loved that was full of iris, roses, annuals and perennials. Early in the mornings when the temperature was cool, she'd be up reading the Review Journal, drinking her coffee and listening to country music (She LOVED Merle Haggard.) She would also head outside to water her garden and wave at the kids going to school. Rita liked nice things. She once owned a Cadillac and her favorite perfume was Chanel No. 5.
Rita loved her many grandchildren. Her eyes would twinkle and light up when hearing and telling the many stories of them that made her laugh and the accomplishments that they had achieved. She was a proud grandmother to many athletes and talented children. Her health prevented her from attending their games and events, but she would never miss the games she could watch from her living room on her TV. She was very proud of all of them. Her value of hard work was something that she instilled in each of them at a young age and expressed how crucial it was to follow their dreams, believe in themselves, to never discuss politics or money with others, look for the good in others and to always be grateful. Rita had a great impact on all of them.
As she grew older, she never lost her beauty because of her beautiful heart. Rita made life beautiful for others. Our appreciation and love for her will never end. Her spirit will live on in us. Our mom made the world a better place for her having been here. We all look forward to seeing her once again.
Rita is survived by her son, Ron Harper and wife, Sheri, daughter, Susan Tribett and husband, Mark, Daughter-In-Law, Carol Harper, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim, her daughter, Kimberly and her granddaughter, Melissa.
No funeral services will be held. The family asks, to show love and support, that you take a moment to hug those that you love and cherish. You are also invited to join us in honoring our Mom by hanging a hummingbird feeder at your home, for she loved hummingbirds.
No services scheduled.