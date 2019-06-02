|
|
ROBERT ALAN CLARKE 09/14/1934 - 05/10/2019 Robert Alan Clarke, age 84, passed away May 10, 2019, gracefully at Infinity Hospice Care Facility in Las Vegas. He was born in Houston, to Myrtle Inez Evansich-McMurry and Robert Thomas Clarke. Bobby was a special man. A Rare Earth Specialist. Part Chemist / Part Alchemist / Part Explosive Enthusiast. A Poet. A Son. A brother. A Father. An Uncle. A Husband. Our "Pops". A friend to a select few. An Innovator. A flirt. Protective. Keen. Provocative. Empathetic. Intelligent. A Dry Sense of Humor. Strange at times. Good looking. Half Fighter - Full Lover. Kind. A Texan. A gambler. A gentleman. A true Maverick. He's really one of a kind. His wife of twenty years, Kady Clarke, will miss her partner along with his step-children, Jill Hauritz, Jeff Johnson and his entire extended family. He is survived by two siblings, Mike McMurry and Margo McMurry-Beasley. Bobby's children; Kimberly Christy, Jeff Clarke, Jennifer Sharpe, Justin Clarke and Scott Clarke and Grandchildren; Brittany Christy, Blake Sharpe, Hayley Clarke and Jackson Clarke. Our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Summerlin Hospital, Infinity Hospice Care Facility, and the family caregiver Michelle Paonessa for your endless amounts of patience and loving care to our father. Memorials may be made to Kady Clarke, 10425 Shadowland Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89144.