ROBERT ANTONIO "TONY" STOLDAL Friends and family will say their farewells to Robert Antonio Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was bon September 21, 1964 and after a long illness, left us Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Tony attended CVT Gilbert and Squires Elementary, John C Fremont Junior High and graduated from Las Vegas High. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to Edwards Air Force as a non-destructive design investigator. Upon his return to civilian life, he was a mill worker, crafting and installing designer doors and windows. Tony is survived by his wife, Kimberly; mother, Annie McClain Barclay; father, Robert Stoldal; stepmother, Kay Stoldal; stepfather, Don Barclay; brothers, Adam, Matthew and Christian Stoldal and Michael Barclay; and a throng of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Tony was an avid auto racing, Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders and Golden Knights fan. He was always there to help anyone who needed it, from household repairs to cooking (best pasta sauces ever made by an Irish guy.) We all learned, however that his auto repair skills were best left unsolicited. Tony's fans will gather to say their goodbyes and share stories from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV 89101.