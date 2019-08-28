Home

1939 - 2019
We are sorry to announce the passing of Bob on August 17, 2019. He was born in Vermont on July 8, 1939. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired Insurance Agent. He is survived by wife, Kareen; sons, Bruce Balch (Laura) and Brian S. Balch (Carrie); grandchildren, Brian W. Balch (Lacey), Cody Balch (Tabitha), Tanner Balch (Emily); and granddaughter, Sarah Sisson (Taylor). He also leaves behind six great grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters. Services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at The Crossing Christian Church, 7950 W. Windmill, Las Vegas, Nv, 89113,
