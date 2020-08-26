ROBERT HENRY BEACOM Robert Henry Beacom, 71, left us on August 20, 2020. Born to William and Mary Beacom May 7, 1949. Born in Texas and raised in southern California, he graduated from Los Altos High School where he excelled at pole vaulting. He enlisted in the Navy where he served 4 years, 3 in Vietnam. In 1972 he joined his then wife, Patty to begin his family in Las Vegas. Most of his working career Robby was a supervisor for Reddy Ice. He was the most dedicated, loyal, and hard-working man, never once "calling in". He retired in 2013. Robby filled the world with kindness, generosity, and baked goods. His siblings have many stories to share about how their brother Robby took care of them while both parents were working. Ask any of his children and grandchildren, and they will tell you he was the best dad and grandpa in all the world. He never showed up for any event without a feast, carefully planned and perfected. Acquaintances would say Robby was a kind-hearted soul always wearing a smile. Robby would give you the shirt off his back, no questions asked. He was always there for anyone who needed him. Robby was welcomed into heaven by his mother and father, sister Gaye, and brother Billy. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry (Wendy), Mike, and John (Vicki); his 3 children, Tanya Beacom, Andy Beacom (Channing), and Shawna DeSart (Greg); his grandchildren, Halla, Schaller, Adelynn, Josh, Zach, and Joe; his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and so many more who loved him deeply. We must not forget his special doggy girl Molly who was with him always. Robby has left a huge void in many hearts and will be painfully missed. May we all find peace knowing he is with loved ones who passed before. There is no doubt that he will continue to be at every family event with pride and his wonderful smile. We love him more than words will ever be able express. Services will be held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Monday, August 31st at 10:40am. Due to Covid, the service is limited to 50 people. A Celebration of Life will follow at location TBD. In lieu of flowers (they are not accepted at Veteran's Memorial), we are asking donations be made to the Las Vegas Animal Foundation in memory of Robert Beacom: https://animalfoundation.com/ways-give/give-honor-or-memory