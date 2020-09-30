ROBERT BEASLEY Robert (Bob) Raymond Beasley passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas at the age of 86. He was born on November 1, 1933 in Pocatello, Idaho to Hubert and Ruth Beasley. Bob attended Idaho State University where he met his future wife, Geneva Henderson. He served as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army before returning to graduate school. After receiving his master's degree from the University of Illinois in 1959, he began his career as an engineer with Sandia National Laboratories. He was transferred to Las Vegas in 1970 and worked at the Tonopah Test Range until his retirement in 1998. Bob and Geneva spent many summers traveling the United States and Europe, often by river cruise. They traveled with a dedicated group of friends, which included his sister Eleanor and her husband George. Bob was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a long-time member of their choir. A French horn player in his younger days, he also enjoyed attending performances of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Throughout his life, Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed sharing outdoor time with his family. He helped instill a love of nature in both of his sons. After retiring, he took up golf and bowling, often joking about how his golf and bowling scores were identical. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Geneva, children Doug (Larisa), Richard (Elvia), and Cathy (Mike Morgan), sister Eleanor, and six grandchildren (Robert (Katie), Kristin, Samantha, Jacob, Sarah Morgan and Alex Morgan). A memorial service will be held at 2pm Sunday, October 4th at Palm Eastern Mortuary (7600 S. Eastern Ave). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or The Las Vegas Philharmonic.