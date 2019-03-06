Home

ROBERT BERMAN


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT BERMAN Robert "Bob" Berman, formerly of Northridge, CA, and a 20-year resident of Henderson, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 11, 1934, in Paterson, NJ, to Joseph and Helen Berman (nee Wasserman.) Bob attended Stevens Institute of Technology on full scholarship where he studied Nuclear Engineering and later went on to get his Master's in Business at UCLA. He was an accomplished businessman serving as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Southwestern Engineering and was equally accomplished in his extracurricular endeavors of baseball (Go Dodgers!) and karate and was an avid knife collector. Witty, patient and kind of heart, Bob was deeply involved in Sun City Anthem of Henderson where he established the Security Patrol, Minuteman Foundation and the Emergency Preparedness Program and was a Director and Board Member of the Sun City Foundation. He was preceded in death by his parents; and Rita, his treasured wife and love of his life for 62 years. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his daughter, Debra Berman; son, Dale Berman; two granddaughters, Jessica Pillar (Shawn) and Julia Berman; and the joy in his last years, his great-granddaughter, Lily Rose Pillar. Funeral and burial services will be at 11 a.m. Wed., March 6, at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. His family requests that memorial donations be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital. King David Memorial Chapel will be handling all arrangements.
