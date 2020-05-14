Robert Bruce Ashman
1948 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Ashman died suddenly at home on May 4, 2020, at the age of 71. He was a professional musician and vocalist prominent in the Las Vegas music scene, including a 15 year stint as musical director for the Trent Carlini Dream King show which played numerous venues on the Las Vegas Strip. Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years Donna Taylor Ashman, daughters Denise Bell and Sonya King, son-in-law Brian Bell, granddaughter Courtnii Royale and grandsons Christian Keel, and Ryan Bell, brother Gary Ashman, sister Mary Ashman Dumas, and brother-in-law Jeff Dumas. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 14, 2020.
