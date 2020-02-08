Home

Robert Cecil Flannery


1941 - 2020
Robert Cecil Flannery Obituary
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Poppa, Robert Cecil Flannery. Bob was born in Fort Fairfield ,Maine on November 8,1941 and passed away at Nathan Adelson Hospice on January 25,2020. At 17 years old Bob enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was forever a proud Marine and Air Force veteran. It was while stationed in Greece he met the love of his life and following discharge he and Bev were married in New Zealand before returning to the States. Las Vegas has been their home since 1968 and where Bob retired from Sprint after 30 years.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years,Beverley, his son Shaun, daughter Kristi Fredianelli(Tony) and grandchildren Joseph and Mikaella.

Those whose life Bob may have touched are invited to join the family to celebrate a life well lived, to reminisce,tell stories and enjoy his favorite music at Dylan's Lounge,2740 N. Green Valley Pkwy.,Henderson on Thursday,February 13th at 8 pm. No services scheduled.
