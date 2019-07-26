|
|
ROBERT CONBOY Peacefully surrounded by and comforted in the loving arms of his family, Robert "Bob" Conboy, 69, passed away July 19, 2019, in Phoenix, after a valiant battle with cancer. Bob was born April 3, 1950 in Jersey City, NJ to Lewis and Julia Conboy. One of four boys, Bob grew up appreciating strong family values with influences from his Italian mother and his Irish father. Bob attended North Bergen High School where he excelled in sports. At 18 years of age, he entered the U.S. Navy and began his military service as a submariner on the USS George Washington Carver Ballistic Submarine. Honorably discharged from the Navy, Bob returned to New Jersey to support and care for his family. After working in the New Jersey prison system, Bob moved his family to Las Vegas in 1979 where he began his beloved and distinguished law enforcement career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Bob worked many assignments while at the LVMPD and received many citations and recognition awards. He was promoted to Detective and spent many years in the Intelligence Section of the LVMPD as an organized crime expert. In 1999, he married "the love of his life" Elizabeth. Together, both Bob and Elizabeth continued to serve their communities and the State of Nevada as law enforcement officers for a combined 50 plus years of service. After relocating to Reno, and until his death, Bob filled his days with his passions: cooking, spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, loving his dogs, and telling stories to his friends. He always said, "Retirement was the best invention ever." Bob was a proud husband, father, grandfather and patriot. In both life and in death, Bob's Catholic faith strengthened and comforted him. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, Julia Conboy (Spagnolo), and Lewis Conboy; and his brother, Russell Conboy. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Brady); brothers, Mark and Louis (Rose); daughters, Julia Conboy (Bryan) of Las Vegas and Lisa Brady (Phillip) of Minneapolis; Grandchildren, Wyatt, Chance, Sophia, Tucker and Isabella. Bob will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Mon., July 29, followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m., both at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second St, Reno, NV 89503. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Tue., July 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 100 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, NV 89511. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 425 Stoker Avenue, Reno, NV 89503. A Celebration of Bob and his life will be at the Wilbur D. May Museum of Rancho San Rafael immediately following burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or .