Robert "Bob" J. Coughlin, age 77, died on May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robert is survived by his wife Nancy, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his brother James Coughlin of Buffalo, New York; three step-children - Christina Lourenco (Antonio) of Las Vegas, Terry Aschenbrenner (Curt) of Wyoming, and Donald Bohart (DiAnna) of Arizona; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rita Coughlin.Bob was born on November 9, 1942 in Buffalo, New York. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, and after graduation enlisted with the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Upon his return, he completed his B.S. Degree in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and worked in various positions, including at the Nevada State Gaming Control Board.He enjoyed various hobbies, including photography, firearm instruction, wood working, and traveling. Among his passions was a love for animals, especially for his beloved Molly, Heidi, Gretchen, and Muffie. Services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89129,