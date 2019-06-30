|
Robert Dean “Bob” Hamilton of Las Vegas, NV rode across the finish line on June 22, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, KS on March 10, 1942. He was raised in Salina, KS and graduated from Salina High School. Bob spent most of his working career painting. His father was a thoroughbred race horse trainer and Bob followed in his footsteps for a time. He continued to follow the horses throughout the rest of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred Hamilton and son John. He is survived by his wife Liz, daughter Becky, sister Sandra Brown and nephew Doug (Lori) Smock. Services to be held at a later date.