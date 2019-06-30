Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. "Bob" Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. "Bob" Hamilton Obituary
Robert Dean “Bob” Hamilton of Las Vegas, NV rode across the finish line on June 22, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, KS on March 10, 1942. He was raised in Salina, KS and graduated from Salina High School. Bob spent most of his working career painting. His father was a thoroughbred race horse trainer and Bob followed in his footsteps for a time. He continued to follow the horses throughout the rest of his life.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred Hamilton and son John. He is survived by his wife Liz, daughter Becky, sister Sandra Brown and nephew Doug (Lori) Smock. Services to be held at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.