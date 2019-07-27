Home

Robert Danneberger


1944 - 2019
Robert Danneberger Obituary
December 3, 1944 - June 26, 2019. Robert Danneberger, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away suddenly at home. Robert was born in Pomona, CA, he spent his life living in Boulder City and Henderson. Robert worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and was a 50 year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 525. Also a member of the "Over the Hill Gang" and the Charioteers Car Club. Loved and missed by his many friends including Julie in England and his beloved cat, Orangelo. Robert requested that no services were to be held but would wish you to celebrate his life with happy memories. No services scheduled.
